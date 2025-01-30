Zenith Fibres Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 113.46% YOY, profit at ₹1.11 crore and revenue at ₹14.1 crore

Zenith Fibres Q3 Results 2025:Zenith Fibres has declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The company's topline increased by 51.61% year-over-year, and profit surged by an astonishing 113.46% to reach ₹1.11 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹14.1 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Zenith Fibres reported a revenue growth of 6.17% and a profit increase of 60.87%. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the company's robust operational strategies.

Despite the positive results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.73% quarter-over-quarter and 15.83% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Zenith Fibres Q3 Results

Notably, the operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 1340% quarter-over-quarter and 2166.67% year-over-year, highlighting a significant improvement in operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.83, which marks an increase of 114.39% year-over-year, further emphasizing the company's strong performance in this quarter.

Zenith Fibres has delivered a 3.1% return in the last week, but experienced a decline of 9.88% over the past six months and a 4.28% drop year-to-date.

Currently, Zenith Fibres holds a market capitalization of ₹30.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹106.4 and a low of ₹64, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

Zenith Fibres Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.1 13.28 +6.17% 9.3 +51.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.39 1.34 +3.73% 1.2 +15.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.2 +5% 0.2 +5% Total Operating Expense 13.48 13.33 +1.13% 9.33 +44.48% Operating Income 0.62 -0.05 +1340% -0.03 +2166.67% Net Income Before Taxes 1.48 0.86 +72.09% 0.65 +127.69% Net Income 1.11 0.69 +60.87% 0.52 +113.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.83 1.76 +60.8% 1.32 +114.39%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.