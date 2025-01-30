Zenith Fibres Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 113.46% YOY, profit at ₹1.11 crore and revenue at ₹14.1 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Zenith Fibres Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Zenith Fibres Q3 Results 2025:Zenith Fibres has declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The company's topline increased by 51.61% year-over-year, and profit surged by an astonishing 113.46% to reach 1.11 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 14.1 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Zenith Fibres reported a revenue growth of 6.17% and a profit increase of 60.87%. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the company's robust operational strategies.

Despite the positive results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.73% quarter-over-quarter and 15.83% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Zenith Fibres Q3 Results

Notably, the operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 1340% quarter-over-quarter and 2166.67% year-over-year, highlighting a significant improvement in operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 2.83, which marks an increase of 114.39% year-over-year, further emphasizing the company's strong performance in this quarter.

Zenith Fibres has delivered a 3.1% return in the last week, but experienced a decline of 9.88% over the past six months and a 4.28% drop year-to-date.

Currently, Zenith Fibres holds a market capitalization of 30.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 106.4 and a low of 64, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

Zenith Fibres Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.113.28+6.17%9.3+51.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.391.34+3.73%1.2+15.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.2+5%0.2+5%
Total Operating Expense13.4813.33+1.13%9.33+44.48%
Operating Income0.62-0.05+1340%-0.03+2166.67%
Net Income Before Taxes1.480.86+72.09%0.65+127.69%
Net Income1.110.69+60.87%0.52+113.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.831.76+60.8%1.32+114.39%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.11Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹14.1Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
