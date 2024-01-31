Zenotech Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 143.21% YoY

Zenotech Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.41% & the profit increased by 143.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.08% and the profit increased by 18.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.38% q-o-q & increased by 17.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.04% q-o-q & increased by 99.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.55 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 139.13% Y-o-Y.

Zenotech Laboratories has delivered -3.55% return in the last 1 week, 14.36% return in the last 6 months, and 8.95% YTD return.

Currently, Zenotech Laboratories has a market cap of ₹442.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹81 & ₹45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zenotech Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.94 11.53 -5.08% 8.8 +24.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.34 2.22 +5.38% 1.99 +17.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.74 1.81 -3.46% 1.8 -3.35% Total Operating Expense 7.42 7.82 -5.1% 7.03 +5.62% Operating Income 3.52 3.71 -5.04% 1.77 +99.13% Net Income Before Taxes 3.8 3.9 -2.43% 1.93 +97.01% Net Income 3.36 2.83 +18.58% 1.38 +143.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.55 0.46 +19.57% 0.23 +139.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹10.94Cr

