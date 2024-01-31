Zenotech Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 143.21% YoY

Zenotech Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.41% & the profit increased by 143.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.08% and the profit increased by 18.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.38% q-o-q & increased by 17.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.04% q-o-q & increased by 99.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.55 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 139.13% Y-o-Y.
Zenotech Laboratories has delivered -3.55% return in the last 1 week, 14.36% return in the last 6 months, and 8.95% YTD return.
Currently, Zenotech Laboratories has a market cap of ₹442.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹81 & ₹45 respectively.
Zenotech Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.94
|11.53
|-5.08%
|8.8
|+24.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.34
|2.22
|+5.38%
|1.99
|+17.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.74
|1.81
|-3.46%
|1.8
|-3.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.42
|7.82
|-5.1%
|7.03
|+5.62%
|Operating Income
|3.52
|3.71
|-5.04%
|1.77
|+99.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.8
|3.9
|-2.43%
|1.93
|+97.01%
|Net Income
|3.36
|2.83
|+18.58%
|1.38
|+143.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.55
|0.46
|+19.57%
|0.23
|+139.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹10.94Cr
