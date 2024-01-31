Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zenotech Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 143.21% YoY

Zenotech Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 143.21% YoY

Livemint

Zenotech Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 24.41% YoY & Profit Increased by 143.21% YoY

Zenotech Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Zenotech Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.41% & the profit increased by 143.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.08% and the profit increased by 18.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.38% q-o-q & increased by 17.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.04% q-o-q & increased by 99.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.55 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 139.13% Y-o-Y.

Zenotech Laboratories has delivered -3.55% return in the last 1 week, 14.36% return in the last 6 months, and 8.95% YTD return.

Currently, Zenotech Laboratories has a market cap of 442.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 81 & 45 respectively.

Zenotech Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.9411.53-5.08%8.8+24.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.342.22+5.38%1.99+17.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.741.81-3.46%1.8-3.35%
Total Operating Expense7.427.82-5.1%7.03+5.62%
Operating Income3.523.71-5.04%1.77+99.13%
Net Income Before Taxes3.83.9-2.43%1.93+97.01%
Net Income3.362.83+18.58%1.38+143.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.550.46+19.57%0.23+139.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹10.94Cr

