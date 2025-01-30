Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results 2025:Zenotech Laboratories declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 2.74% year-over-year (YoY), but the company faced a significant decline in profit, which fell by 49.7% YoY. The profit stood at ₹1.69 crore while revenue reached ₹11.24 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Zenotech Laboratories showed improvement with revenue growing by 15.16% and profit increasing by 25.19%. However, the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses was notable, rising by 5.65% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 35.9% YoY.
The operating income displayed a contrasting trend, up by 35.82% q-o-q but down 22.44% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 came in at ₹0.22, reflecting a 60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.
Zenotech Laboratories has experienced a -2.17% return in the past week, -6.07% in the last six months, and a -15.03% year-to-date return.
As of now, Zenotech Laboratories boasts a market capitalization of ₹373.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹107.79 and a low of ₹52.23.
Zenotech Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.24
|9.76
|+15.16%
|10.94
|+2.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.18
|3.01
|+5.65%
|2.34
|+35.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.76
|1.75
|+0.57%
|1.74
|+1.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.5
|7.76
|+9.54%
|7.42
|+14.56%
|Operating Income
|2.73
|2.01
|+35.82%
|3.52
|-22.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.11
|2.35
|+32.34%
|3.8
|-18.16%
|Net Income
|1.69
|1.35
|+25.19%
|3.36
|-49.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.22
|0.09
|+144.44%
|0.55
|-60%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
