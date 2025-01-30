Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results 2025:Zenotech Laboratories declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 2.74% year-over-year (YoY), but the company faced a significant decline in profit, which fell by 49.7% YoY. The profit stood at ₹1.69 crore while revenue reached ₹11.24 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Zenotech Laboratories showed improvement with revenue growing by 15.16% and profit increasing by 25.19%. However, the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses was notable, rising by 5.65% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 35.9% YoY.

Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results

The operating income displayed a contrasting trend, up by 35.82% q-o-q but down 22.44% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 came in at ₹0.22, reflecting a 60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

Zenotech Laboratories has experienced a -2.17% return in the past week, -6.07% in the last six months, and a -15.03% year-to-date return.

As of now, Zenotech Laboratories boasts a market capitalization of ₹373.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹107.79 and a low of ₹52.23.

Zenotech Laboratories Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.24 9.76 +15.16% 10.94 +2.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.18 3.01 +5.65% 2.34 +35.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.76 1.75 +0.57% 1.74 +1.15% Total Operating Expense 8.5 7.76 +9.54% 7.42 +14.56% Operating Income 2.73 2.01 +35.82% 3.52 -22.44% Net Income Before Taxes 3.11 2.35 +32.34% 3.8 -18.16% Net Income 1.69 1.35 +25.19% 3.36 -49.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.22 0.09 +144.44% 0.55 -60%