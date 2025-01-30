Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 49.7% YOY, profit at ₹1.69 crore and revenue at ₹11.24 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results 2025:Zenotech Laboratories declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 2.74% year-over-year (YoY), but the company faced a significant decline in profit, which fell by 49.7% YoY. The profit stood at 1.69 crore while revenue reached 11.24 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Zenotech Laboratories showed improvement with revenue growing by 15.16% and profit increasing by 25.19%. However, the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses was notable, rising by 5.65% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 35.9% YoY.

Zenotech Laboratories Q3 Results

The operating income displayed a contrasting trend, up by 35.82% q-o-q but down 22.44% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 came in at 0.22, reflecting a 60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

Zenotech Laboratories has experienced a -2.17% return in the past week, -6.07% in the last six months, and a -15.03% year-to-date return.

As of now, Zenotech Laboratories boasts a market capitalization of 373.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 107.79 and a low of 52.23.

Zenotech Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.249.76+15.16%10.94+2.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.183.01+5.65%2.34+35.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.761.75+0.57%1.74+1.15%
Total Operating Expense8.57.76+9.54%7.42+14.56%
Operating Income2.732.01+35.82%3.52-22.44%
Net Income Before Taxes3.112.35+32.34%3.8-18.16%
Net Income1.691.35+25.19%3.36-49.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.09+144.44%0.55-60%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
