Zensar Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 148.8 crore

Zensar Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises ₹148.8 crore1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Zensar Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a net profit of ₹148.8 crore compared to ₹54.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, its said in a stock regulatory filing on 20 July.
Earlier in the Q1 FY 2023-24, the firm registered a net profit of only ₹54.9 crore. In the previous quarter, Zensar had recorded a net profit of ₹151. crore, while in the FY 2022-23, it earned a total of ₹308.4 crore.
Zensar's EBIDTA stood at 18.7 percent for Q1FY24, while the PAT stood at 12.7 percent of revenues. The firm's headcount as of 30 June stood at 10,540.
The company reported a net cash of $233.8 million at the end of Q1FY24, with a QoQ growth of $32.3 million and YoY growth of 42.9 percent.
Zensar Technologies closed trading in BSE on Thursday at ₹461.20, up 3.50 or 0.76 percent as compared to the previous close of Rs. 457.70.
