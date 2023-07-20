Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zensar Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 148.8 crore
Zensar Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 148.8 crore

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:29 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Earlier in the Q1 FY 2023-24, the firm registered a net profit of only 54.9 crore.

Representative image. Photo: Mint

Zensar Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a net profit of 148.8 crore compared to 54.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, its said in a stock regulatory filing on 20 July.

Earlier in the Q1 FY 2023-24, the firm registered a net profit of only 54.9 crore. In the previous quarter, Zensar had recorded a net profit of 151. crore, while in the FY 2022-23, it earned a total of 308.4 crore.

Zensar's EBIDTA stood at 18.7 percent for Q1FY24, while the PAT stood at 12.7 percent of revenues. The firm's headcount as of 30 June stood at 10,540.

The company reported a net cash of $233.8 million at the end of Q1FY24, with a QoQ growth of $32.3 million and YoY growth of 42.9 percent.

Zensar Technologies closed trading in BSE on Thursday at 461.20, up 3.50 or 0.76 percent as compared to the previous close of Rs. 457.70.

This is a developing story, it will be updated soon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST
