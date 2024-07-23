Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.09% YOY

Published23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.96% & the profit increased by 1.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.75% and the profit decreased by 8.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.35% q-o-q & decreased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.91 for Q1 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.28% return in the last 6 months, and 22.58% YTD return.

Currently, Zensar Technologies has a market cap of 16967.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 839.5 & 456.3 respectively.

As of 23 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1288.11229.7+4.75%1227.2+4.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total815.7779.8+4.6%765.8+6.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.723.7+4.22%42.3-41.61%
Total Operating Expense1116.61050.4+6.3%1039.4+7.43%
Operating Income171.5179.3-4.35%187.8-8.68%
Net Income Before Taxes209.7228.6-8.27%210.2-0.24%
Net Income157.9173.3-8.89%156.2+1.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.917.59-8.96%6.84+1.02%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>157.9Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1288.1Cr
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
