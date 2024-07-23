Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.09% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.09% YOY

Livemint

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.96% YoY & profit increased by 1.09% YoY

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.96% & the profit increased by 1.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.75% and the profit decreased by 8.89%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.35% q-o-q & decreased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.91 for Q1 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.28% return in the last 6 months, and 22.58% YTD return.

Currently, Zensar Technologies has a market cap of 16967.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 839.5 & 456.3 respectively.

As of 23 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1288.11229.7+4.75%1227.2+4.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total815.7779.8+4.6%765.8+6.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.723.7+4.22%42.3-41.61%
Total Operating Expense1116.61050.4+6.3%1039.4+7.43%
Operating Income171.5179.3-4.35%187.8-8.68%
Net Income Before Taxes209.7228.6-8.27%210.2-0.24%
Net Income157.9173.3-8.89%156.2+1.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.917.59-8.96%6.84+1.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹157.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1288.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.