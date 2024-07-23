Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.09% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.96% & the profit increased by 1.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.75% and the profit decreased by 8.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.35% q-o-q & decreased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.91 for Q1 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.
Zensar Technologies has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.28% return in the last 6 months, and 22.58% YTD return.
Currently, Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹16967.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹839.5 & ₹456.3 respectively.
As of 23 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Zensar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1288.1
|1229.7
|+4.75%
|1227.2
|+4.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|815.7
|779.8
|+4.6%
|765.8
|+6.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.7
|23.7
|+4.22%
|42.3
|-41.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1116.6
|1050.4
|+6.3%
|1039.4
|+7.43%
|Operating Income
|171.5
|179.3
|-4.35%
|187.8
|-8.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|209.7
|228.6
|-8.27%
|210.2
|-0.24%
|Net Income
|157.9
|173.3
|-8.89%
|156.2
|+1.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.91
|7.59
|-8.96%
|6.84
|+1.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹157.9Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1288.1Cr
