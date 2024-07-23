Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.09% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.96% YoY & profit increased by 1.09% YoY

Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.96% & the profit increased by 1.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.75% and the profit decreased by 8.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.35% q-o-q & decreased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.91 for Q1 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.28% return in the last 6 months, and 22.58% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹16967.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹839.5 & ₹456.3 respectively.

As of 23 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1288.1 1229.7 +4.75% 1227.2 +4.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 815.7 779.8 +4.6% 765.8 +6.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.7 23.7 +4.22% 42.3 -41.61% Total Operating Expense 1116.6 1050.4 +6.3% 1039.4 +7.43% Operating Income 171.5 179.3 -4.35% 187.8 -8.68% Net Income Before Taxes 209.7 228.6 -8.27% 210.2 -0.24% Net Income 157.9 173.3 -8.89% 156.2 +1.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.91 7.59 -8.96% 6.84 +1.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹157.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1288.1Cr

