Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 206.16% YOY

Zensar Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 0.5% & the profit increased by 206.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.11% and the profit increased by 11.33%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.79% q-o-q & decreased by 3.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 245.73% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.61 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 206.85% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered 0.32% return in the last 1 week, 109.34% return in last 6 months and 158.29% YTD return.

Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹12461.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹577.7 & ₹201.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1240.8 1227.2 +1.11% 1234.6 +0.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 779.5 765.8 +1.79% 808.7 -3.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.6 42.3 -13.48% 49.2 -25.61% Total Operating Expense 1046.5 1039.4 +0.68% 1178.4 -11.19% Operating Income 194.3 187.8 +3.46% 56.2 +245.73% Net Income Before Taxes 224.9 210.2 +6.99% 77.1 +191.7% Net Income 173.9 156.2 +11.33% 56.8 +206.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.61 6.84 +11.26% 2.48 +206.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹173.9Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1240.8Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!