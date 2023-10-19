Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 206.16% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 206.16% YOY

Livemint

Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0.5% YoY & profit increased by 206.16% YoY

Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 Results

Zensar Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 0.5% & the profit increased by 206.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.11% and the profit increased by 11.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.79% q-o-q & decreased by 3.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 245.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.61 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 206.85% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered 0.32% return in the last 1 week, 109.34% return in last 6 months and 158.29% YTD return.

Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of 12461.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 577.7 & 201.5 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1240.81227.2+1.11%1234.6+0.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total779.5765.8+1.79%808.7-3.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.642.3-13.48%49.2-25.61%
Total Operating Expense1046.51039.4+0.68%1178.4-11.19%
Operating Income194.3187.8+3.46%56.2+245.73%
Net Income Before Taxes224.9210.2+6.99%77.1+191.7%
Net Income173.9156.2+11.33%56.8+206.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.616.84+11.26%2.48+206.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹173.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1240.8Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.