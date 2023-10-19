Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 206.16% YOY
Zensar Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 0.5% & the profit increased by 206.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.11% and the profit increased by 11.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.79% q-o-q & decreased by 3.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 245.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.61 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 206.85% Y-o-Y.
Zensar Technologies has delivered 0.32% return in the last 1 week, 109.34% return in last 6 months and 158.29% YTD return.
Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹12461.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹577.7 & ₹201.5 respectively.
As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Zensar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1240.8
|1227.2
|+1.11%
|1234.6
|+0.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|779.5
|765.8
|+1.79%
|808.7
|-3.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.6
|42.3
|-13.48%
|49.2
|-25.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1046.5
|1039.4
|+0.68%
|1178.4
|-11.19%
|Operating Income
|194.3
|187.8
|+3.46%
|56.2
|+245.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|224.9
|210.2
|+6.99%
|77.1
|+191.7%
|Net Income
|173.9
|156.2
|+11.33%
|56.8
|+206.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.61
|6.84
|+11.26%
|2.48
|+206.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹173.9Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1240.8Cr
