Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.47% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in key financial metrics. The company reported a topline increase of 5.42% year-over-year, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 10.47% compared to the previous year.
When comparing to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 1.54%, while profit declined by 1.39%. This suggests ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.36% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.16% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profit margins.
Operating income also faced a downturn, down by 0.12% quarter-over-quarter and a significant decrease of 11.84% year-over-year, indicating that operational efficiency may be a concern for the management.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.82, reflecting a decrease of 10.38% year-over-year. This decline in EPS is likely to weigh on investor sentiment as it highlights the challenges faced by the company.
Zensar Technologies has experienced a -1.4% return in the last week, but the company has managed to achieve a 19.09% return over the past six months and a 13.31% year-to-date return, suggesting a fluctuating performance in the stock market.
As of now, Zensar Technologies holds a market capitalization of ₹15,697.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹839.5 and a low of ₹456.3, indicating a broad range in stock performance over the year.
On the analyst front, as of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Hold rating, 4 have rated it as Buy, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects.
Zensar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1308
|1288.1
|+1.54%
|1240.8
|+5.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|843.1
|815.7
|+3.36%
|779.5
|+8.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.7
|24.7
|+20.24%
|36.6
|-18.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|1136.7
|1116.6
|+1.8%
|1046.5
|+8.62%
|Operating Income
|171.3
|171.5
|-0.12%
|194.3
|-11.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|207.9
|209.7
|-0.86%
|224.9
|-7.56%
|Net Income
|155.7
|157.9
|-1.39%
|173.9
|-10.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.82
|6.91
|-1.3%
|7.61
|-10.38%
