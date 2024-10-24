Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.47% YOY

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in key financial metrics. The company reported a topline increase of 5.42% year-over-year, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 10.47% compared to the previous year.

When comparing to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 1.54%, while profit declined by 1.39%. This suggests ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.36% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.16% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profit margins.

Operating income also faced a downturn, down by 0.12% quarter-over-quarter and a significant decrease of 11.84% year-over-year, indicating that operational efficiency may be a concern for the management.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.82, reflecting a decrease of 10.38% year-over-year. This decline in EPS is likely to weigh on investor sentiment as it highlights the challenges faced by the company.

Zensar Technologies has experienced a -1.4% return in the last week, but the company has managed to achieve a 19.09% return over the past six months and a 13.31% year-to-date return, suggesting a fluctuating performance in the stock market.

As of now, Zensar Technologies holds a market capitalization of 15,697.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 839.5 and a low of 456.3, indicating a broad range in stock performance over the year.

On the analyst front, as of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Hold rating, 4 have rated it as Buy, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13081288.1+1.54%1240.8+5.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total843.1815.7+3.36%779.5+8.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.724.7+20.24%36.6-18.85%
Total Operating Expense1136.71116.6+1.8%1046.5+8.62%
Operating Income171.3171.5-0.12%194.3-11.84%
Net Income Before Taxes207.9209.7-0.86%224.9-7.56%
Net Income155.7157.9-1.39%173.9-10.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.826.91-1.3%7.61-10.38%
FAQs
₹155.7Cr
₹1308Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
