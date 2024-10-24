Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.47% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in key financial metrics. The company reported a topline increase of 5.42% year-over-year, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 10.47% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When comparing to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 1.54%, while profit declined by 1.39%. This suggests ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.36% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.16% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profit margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also faced a downturn, down by 0.12% quarter-over-quarter and a significant decrease of 11.84% year-over-year, indicating that operational efficiency may be a concern for the management.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.82, reflecting a decrease of 10.38% year-over-year. This decline in EPS is likely to weigh on investor sentiment as it highlights the challenges faced by the company.

Zensar Technologies has experienced a -1.4% return in the last week, but the company has managed to achieve a 19.09% return over the past six months and a 13.31% year-to-date return, suggesting a fluctuating performance in the stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Zensar Technologies holds a market capitalization of ₹15,697.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹839.5 and a low of ₹456.3, indicating a broad range in stock performance over the year.

On the analyst front, as of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Hold rating, 4 have rated it as Buy, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects.

Zensar Technologies Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1308 1288.1 +1.54% 1240.8 +5.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 843.1 815.7 +3.36% 779.5 +8.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.7 24.7 +20.24% 36.6 -18.85% Total Operating Expense 1136.7 1116.6 +1.8% 1046.5 +8.62% Operating Income 171.3 171.5 -0.12% 194.3 -11.84% Net Income Before Taxes 207.9 209.7 -0.86% 224.9 -7.56% Net Income 155.7 157.9 -1.39% 173.9 -10.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.82 6.91 -1.3% 7.61 -10.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹155.7Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1308Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}