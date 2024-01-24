Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.37% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.37% YOY

Livemint

Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.54% YoY & profit increased by 111.37% YoY

Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Zensar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.54% & the profit increased by 111.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.96% and the profit decreased by 7.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.37% q-o-q & increased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.21% q-o-q & increased by 107.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 110.71% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -3.66% return in the last 1 week, 15.74% return in last 6 months and -8.02% YTD return.

Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of 12722.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 644 & 215.6 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1204.11240.8-2.96%1197.6+0.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total776.6779.5-0.37%775.4+0.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.236.6-14.75%49.7-37.22%
Total Operating Expense1027.71046.5-1.8%1112.4-7.61%
Operating Income176.4194.3-9.21%85.2+107.04%
Net Income Before Taxes212.1224.9-5.69%103.5+104.93%
Net Income161.7173.9-7.02%76.5+111.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.087.61-6.96%3.36+110.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹161.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1204.1Cr

