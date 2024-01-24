Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.37% YOY

Zensar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.54% & the profit increased by 111.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.96% and the profit decreased by 7.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.37% q-o-q & increased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.21% q-o-q & increased by 107.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 110.71% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -3.66% return in the last 1 week, 15.74% return in last 6 months and -8.02% YTD return.

Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹12722.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹644 & ₹215.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 24 Jan, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1204.1 1240.8 -2.96% 1197.6 +0.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 776.6 779.5 -0.37% 775.4 +0.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.2 36.6 -14.75% 49.7 -37.22% Total Operating Expense 1027.7 1046.5 -1.8% 1112.4 -7.61% Operating Income 176.4 194.3 -9.21% 85.2 +107.04% Net Income Before Taxes 212.1 224.9 -5.69% 103.5 +104.93% Net Income 161.7 173.9 -7.02% 76.5 +111.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.08 7.61 -6.96% 3.36 +110.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹161.7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1204.1Cr

