Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.37% YOY

Zensar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.54% & the profit increased by 111.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.96% and the profit decreased by 7.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.37% q-o-q & increased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.21% q-o-q & increased by 107.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 110.71% Y-o-Y.
Zensar Technologies has delivered -3.66% return in the last 1 week, 15.74% return in last 6 months and -8.02% YTD return.
Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹12722.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹644 & ₹215.6 respectively.
As of 24 Jan, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Zensar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1204.1
|1240.8
|-2.96%
|1197.6
|+0.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|776.6
|779.5
|-0.37%
|775.4
|+0.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.2
|36.6
|-14.75%
|49.7
|-37.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|1027.7
|1046.5
|-1.8%
|1112.4
|-7.61%
|Operating Income
|176.4
|194.3
|-9.21%
|85.2
|+107.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|212.1
|224.9
|-5.69%
|103.5
|+104.93%
|Net Income
|161.7
|173.9
|-7.02%
|76.5
|+111.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.08
|7.61
|-6.96%
|3.36
|+110.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹161.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1204.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!