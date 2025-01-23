Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 1.18% YOY, profit at ₹159.8 crore and revenue at ₹1325.6 crore

Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Zensar Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 10.09% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹1325.6 crore. However, profit saw a slight decline of 1.18% YoY, amounting to ₹159.8 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Zensar Technologies experienced a growth in revenue of 1.35% and a profit increase of 2.63%. The company reported that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.98% year-over-year.

Zensar Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 7.01% on a q-o-q basis and increased by 3.91% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹6.98 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 1.41% year-over-year.

Zensar Technologies has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.6% return in the last week, -2.22% return over the last six months, and a -0.21% year-to-date return.

As of now, Zensar Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹17024.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹839.5 and a low of ₹515.

Among 12 analysts covering Zensar Technologies, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have rated it as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 5 have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1325.6 1308 +1.35% 1204.1 +10.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 846.3 843.1 +0.38% 776.6 +8.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.7 29.7 -20.2% 31.2 -24.04% Total Operating Expense 1142.3 1136.7 +0.49% 1027.7 +11.15% Operating Income 183.3 171.3 +7.01% 176.4 +3.91% Net Income Before Taxes 210.3 207.9 +1.15% 212.1 -0.85% Net Income 159.8 155.7 +2.63% 161.7 -1.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.98 6.82 +2.35% 7.08 -1.41%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.