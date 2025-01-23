Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 1.18% YOY, profit at ₹159.8 crore and revenue at ₹1325.6 crore

Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Zensar Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 10.09% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹1325.6 crore. However, profit saw a slight decline of 1.18% YoY, amounting to ₹159.8 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Zensar Technologies experienced a growth in revenue of 1.35% and a profit increase of 2.63%. The company reported that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.98% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 7.01% on a q-o-q basis and increased by 3.91% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹6.98 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 1.41% year-over-year.
Zensar Technologies has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.6% return in the last week, -2.22% return over the last six months, and a -0.21% year-to-date return.
As of now, Zensar Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹17024.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹839.5 and a low of ₹515.
Among 12 analysts covering Zensar Technologies, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have rated it as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 5 have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
Zensar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1325.6
|1308
|+1.35%
|1204.1
|+10.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|846.3
|843.1
|+0.38%
|776.6
|+8.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.7
|29.7
|-20.2%
|31.2
|-24.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|1142.3
|1136.7
|+0.49%
|1027.7
|+11.15%
|Operating Income
|183.3
|171.3
|+7.01%
|176.4
|+3.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|210.3
|207.9
|+1.15%
|212.1
|-0.85%
|Net Income
|159.8
|155.7
|+2.63%
|161.7
|-1.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.98
|6.82
|+2.35%
|7.08
|-1.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹159.8Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1325.6Cr