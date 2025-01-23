Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 1.18% YOY, profit at ₹159.8 crore and revenue at ₹1325.6 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Zensar Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Zensar Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 10.09% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 1325.6 crore. However, profit saw a slight decline of 1.18% YoY, amounting to 159.8 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Zensar Technologies experienced a growth in revenue of 1.35% and a profit increase of 2.63%. The company reported that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.98% year-over-year.

Zensar Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 7.01% on a q-o-q basis and increased by 3.91% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 6.98 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 1.41% year-over-year.

Zensar Technologies has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.6% return in the last week, -2.22% return over the last six months, and a -0.21% year-to-date return.

As of now, Zensar Technologies has a market capitalization of 17024.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 839.5 and a low of 515.

Among 12 analysts covering Zensar Technologies, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have rated it as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 5 have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1325.61308+1.35%1204.1+10.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total846.3843.1+0.38%776.6+8.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.729.7-20.2%31.2-24.04%
Total Operating Expense1142.31136.7+0.49%1027.7+11.15%
Operating Income183.3171.3+7.01%176.4+3.91%
Net Income Before Taxes210.3207.9+1.15%212.1-0.85%
Net Income159.8155.7+2.63%161.7-1.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.986.82+2.35%7.08-1.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹159.8Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1325.6Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
