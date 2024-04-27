Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.39% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.39% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.41% YoY & profit increased by 45.39% YoY

Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live

Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.41% & the profit increased by 45.39% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.13% and the profit increased by 7.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.59 for Q4 which increased by 44.4% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -0.8% return in the last 1 week, 18.57% return in last 6 months and -5.89% YTD return.

Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of 13024.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 646.45 & 270.15 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1229.71204.1+2.13%1212.6+1.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total779.8776.6+0.41%798.8-2.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.731.2-24.04%35.1-32.48%
Total Operating Expense1050.41027.7+2.21%1071.9-2.01%
Operating Income179.3176.4+1.64%140.7+27.43%
Net Income Before Taxes228.6212.1+7.78%161.5+41.55%
Net Income173.3161.7+7.17%119.2+45.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.597.08+7.2%5.26+44.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹173.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1229.7Cr

