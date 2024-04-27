Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.39% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.41% & the profit increased by 45.39% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.13% and the profit increased by 7.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.59 for Q4 which increased by 44.4% Y-o-Y.
Zensar Technologies has delivered -0.8% return in the last 1 week, 18.57% return in last 6 months and -5.89% YTD return.
Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹13024.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹646.45 & ₹270.15 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
Zensar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1229.7
|1204.1
|+2.13%
|1212.6
|+1.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|779.8
|776.6
|+0.41%
|798.8
|-2.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.7
|31.2
|-24.04%
|35.1
|-32.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|1050.4
|1027.7
|+2.21%
|1071.9
|-2.01%
|Operating Income
|179.3
|176.4
|+1.64%
|140.7
|+27.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|228.6
|212.1
|+7.78%
|161.5
|+41.55%
|Net Income
|173.3
|161.7
|+7.17%
|119.2
|+45.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.59
|7.08
|+7.2%
|5.26
|+44.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹173.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1229.7Cr
