Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.39% YOY

Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Zensar Technologies declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.41% & the profit increased by 45.39% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.13% and the profit increased by 7.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.59 for Q4 which increased by 44.4% Y-o-Y.

Zensar Technologies has delivered -0.8% return in the last 1 week, 18.57% return in last 6 months and -5.89% YTD return.

Currently the Zensar Technologies has a market cap of ₹13024.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹646.45 & ₹270.15 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Zensar Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1229.7 1204.1 +2.13% 1212.6 +1.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 779.8 776.6 +0.41% 798.8 -2.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.7 31.2 -24.04% 35.1 -32.48% Total Operating Expense 1050.4 1027.7 +2.21% 1071.9 -2.01% Operating Income 179.3 176.4 +1.64% 140.7 +27.43% Net Income Before Taxes 228.6 212.1 +7.78% 161.5 +41.55% Net Income 173.3 161.7 +7.17% 119.2 +45.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.59 7.08 +7.2% 5.26 +44.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹173.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1229.7Cr

