ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.3% YOY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.18% & the profit decreased by 0.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.34% and the profit decreased by 0.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.94% q-o-q & increased by 19.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.19% q-o-q & decreased by 3.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹52.42 for Q1 which decreased by 0.3% Y-o-Y.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, -10.76% return in last 6 months and -3.76% YTD return.

Currently the ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market cap of ₹29219.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹18250 & ₹11684.05 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 945.76 958.64 -1.34% 966.81 -2.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 136.52 117.75 +15.94% 114.6 +19.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.97 28.82 +0.53% 27.68 +4.67% Total Operating Expense 835.76 841.38 -0.67% 853.18 -2.04% Operating Income 110 117.26 -6.19% 113.62 -3.19% Net Income Before Taxes 133.53 136.18 -1.95% 133.62 -0.07% Net Income 99.43 100.2 -0.76% 99.73 -0.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 52.42 52.83 -0.78% 52.58 -0.3%