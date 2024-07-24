Hello User
Next Story
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.3% YOY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.3% YOY

Livemint

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.18% YoY & profit decreased by 0.3% YoY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.18% & the profit decreased by 0.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.34% and the profit decreased by 0.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.94% q-o-q & increased by 19.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.19% q-o-q & decreased by 3.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 52.42 for Q1 which decreased by 0.3% Y-o-Y.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, -10.76% return in last 6 months and -3.76% YTD return.

Currently the ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market cap of 29219.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of 18250 & 11684.05 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue945.76958.64-1.34%966.81-2.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total136.52117.75+15.94%114.6+19.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.9728.82+0.53%27.68+4.67%
Total Operating Expense835.76841.38-0.67%853.18-2.04%
Operating Income110117.26-6.19%113.62-3.19%
Net Income Before Taxes133.53136.18-1.95%133.62-0.07%
Net Income99.43100.2-0.76%99.73-0.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS52.4252.83-0.78%52.58-0.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹99.43Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹945.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

