ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.3% YOY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q1 Results Live : ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.18% & the profit decreased by 0.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.34% and the profit decreased by 0.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.94% q-o-q & increased by 19.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.19% q-o-q & decreased by 3.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹52.42 for Q1 which decreased by 0.3% Y-o-Y.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, -10.76% return in last 6 months and -3.76% YTD return.
Currently the ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market cap of ₹29219.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹18250 & ₹11684.05 respectively.
As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|945.76
|958.64
|-1.34%
|966.81
|-2.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|136.52
|117.75
|+15.94%
|114.6
|+19.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.97
|28.82
|+0.53%
|27.68
|+4.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|835.76
|841.38
|-0.67%
|853.18
|-2.04%
|Operating Income
|110
|117.26
|-6.19%
|113.62
|-3.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|133.53
|136.18
|-1.95%
|133.62
|-0.07%
|Net Income
|99.43
|100.2
|-0.76%
|99.73
|-0.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|52.42
|52.83
|-0.78%
|52.58
|-0.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹99.43Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹945.76Cr
