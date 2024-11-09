ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.26% YOY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.15% YoY & profit increased by 3.26% YoY.

Published9 Nov 2024, 11:36 AM IST
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q2 Results Live
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q2 Results Live

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q2 Results Live : ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India announced its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a complex financial landscape. Despite a decline in topline revenue by 8.15% year-over-year, the company reported a profit increase of 3.26%, indicating a resilient performance amidst market challenges.

When compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue experienced a decline of 3.68%, while profit showed a notable increase of 9.74%. These figures suggest that ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is managing its operations effectively to maintain profitability despite lower sales.

In terms of expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 2.5% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 14.19% year-over-year. This increase in annual expenses highlights the ongoing pressures in the operational environment, which the company is working to mitigate.

The operating income for Q2 was down by 1.38% from the previous quarter and decreased by 8.38% year-over-year. This decline in operating income reflects broader industry challenges, yet the company has managed to keep profits steady through strategic measures.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 57.53, marking an increase of 3.25% compared to the same period last year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors, showcasing the company's ability to generate returns even in a contracting revenue environment.

Over the last week, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered a return of 4.17%, with a more substantial 12.04% return over the past six months. However, the year-to-date performance has been a concern, showing a decline of 6.48%. This mixed performance suggests volatility in the company's stock amidst broader market conditions.

Currently, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market capitalization of 28,392.96 crore, with a 52-week high of 18,250 and a low of 12,975. These metrics indicate a significant fluctuation in stock value, reflective of investor sentiment and market dynamics.

As of November 9, 2024, analysis from four covering analysts reveals a divided outlook for the company: one analyst has issued a Sell rating, another a Hold, while one analyst has given a Buy rating, and a fourth has issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation indicates a favorable Buy position, suggesting optimism for future performance.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue910.91945.76-3.68%991.69-8.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total133.1136.52-2.5%116.57+14.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.4428.97+8.53%27.07+16.16%
Total Operating Expense802.44835.76-3.99%873.29-8.11%
Operating Income108.48110-1.38%118.4-8.38%
Net Income Before Taxes146.45133.53+9.68%141.21+3.71%
Net Income109.1299.43+9.74%105.68+3.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.5352.42+9.75%55.72+3.25%
₹109.12Cr
₹910.91Cr
