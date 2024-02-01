ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.04% YoY
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.56% YoY & profit increased by 18.04% YoY
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.56% & the profit increased by 18.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.4% and the profit decreased by 4.58%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message