ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.04% YoY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.56% & the profit increased by 18.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.4% and the profit decreased by 4.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 22.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.34% q-o-q & increased by 16.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹53.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 18.38% return in the last 6 months, and 1.91% YTD return.
Currently, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market cap of ₹30940.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹17700 & ₹8989.95 respectively.
As of 01 Feb 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|898.51
|991.69
|-9.4%
|876.06
|+2.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|116.22
|116.57
|-0.3%
|94.55
|+22.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.23
|27.07
|-3.07%
|28.05
|-6.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|791.16
|873.29
|-9.4%
|784.05
|+0.91%
|Operating Income
|107.34
|118.4
|-9.34%
|92.01
|+16.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|135.42
|141.21
|-4.1%
|115.65
|+17.1%
|Net Income
|100.84
|105.68
|-4.58%
|85.42
|+18.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|53.16
|55.72
|-4.59%
|45.04
|+18.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.84Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹898.51Cr
