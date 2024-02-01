Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.04% YoY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.56% YoY & profit increased by 18.04% YoY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.56% & the profit increased by 18.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.4% and the profit decreased by 4.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 22.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.34% q-o-q & increased by 16.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 53.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 18.38% return in the last 6 months, and 1.91% YTD return.

Currently, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market cap of 30940.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 17700 & 8989.95 respectively.

As of 01 Feb 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue898.51991.69-9.4%876.06+2.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total116.22116.57-0.3%94.55+22.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.2327.07-3.07%28.05-6.46%
Total Operating Expense791.16873.29-9.4%784.05+0.91%
Operating Income107.34118.4-9.34%92.01+16.66%
Net Income Before Taxes135.42141.21-4.1%115.65+17.1%
Net Income100.84105.68-4.58%85.42+18.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.1655.72-4.59%45.04+18.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.84Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹898.51Cr

