ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.04% YoY

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.56% & the profit increased by 18.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.4% and the profit decreased by 4.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 22.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.34% q-o-q & increased by 16.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹53.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 18.38% return in the last 6 months, and 1.91% YTD return.

Currently, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has a market cap of ₹30940.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹17700 & ₹8989.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 898.51 991.69 -9.4% 876.06 +2.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 116.22 116.57 -0.3% 94.55 +22.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.23 27.07 -3.07% 28.05 -6.46% Total Operating Expense 791.16 873.29 -9.4% 784.05 +0.91% Operating Income 107.34 118.4 -9.34% 92.01 +16.66% Net Income Before Taxes 135.42 141.21 -4.1% 115.65 +17.1% Net Income 100.84 105.68 -4.58% 85.42 +18.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 53.16 55.72 -4.59% 45.04 +18.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹100.84Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹898.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!