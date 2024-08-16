Zodiac Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 184.38% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Zodiac Energy Q1 Results Live : Zodiac Energy declared its Q1 results on August 14, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline surged by 147.19%, while its profit skyrocketed by 184.38% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the impressive YoY growth, Zodiac Energy's performance saw a decline when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue fell by 25.59% and profit dropped by 59.08% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showcased a mixed trend. While these expenses decreased by 5.91% q-o-q, they witnessed a substantial increase of 63.8% YoY.

Operating income also mirrored this mixed performance, with a 53.98% decline q-o-q but a robust increase of 111.74% YoY. This indicates a strong annual growth despite short-term challenges.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.59, reflecting an impressive increase of 183.93% YoY. This underscores the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Zodiac Energy has delivered a return of 8.96% in the last week, 183.54% return in the last six months, and an astounding 287.48% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Zodiac Energy boasts a market capitalization of 1161.51 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 816.5 and a 52-week low of 117.1, highlighting its volatile yet lucrative market position.

Zodiac Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue79.34106.63-25.59%32.1+147.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.032.15-5.91%1.24+63.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.2+8.42%0.19+15.73%
Total Operating Expense75.3798.01-23.1%30.22+149.38%
Operating Income3.978.62-53.98%1.87+111.74%
Net Income Before Taxes3.187.73-58.87%1.15+176.83%
Net Income2.335.69-59.08%0.82+184.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.593.89-59.13%0.56+183.93%
FAQs
₹2.33Cr
₹79.34Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
