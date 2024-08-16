Zodiac Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 184.38% YOY

Zodiac Energy Q1 Results Live : Zodiac Energy declared its Q1 results on August 14, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline surged by 147.19%, while its profit skyrocketed by 184.38% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the impressive YoY growth, Zodiac Energy's performance saw a decline when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue fell by 25.59% and profit dropped by 59.08% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showcased a mixed trend. While these expenses decreased by 5.91% q-o-q, they witnessed a substantial increase of 63.8% YoY.
Operating income also mirrored this mixed performance, with a 53.98% decline q-o-q but a robust increase of 111.74% YoY. This indicates a strong annual growth despite short-term challenges.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.59, reflecting an impressive increase of 183.93% YoY. This underscores the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Zodiac Energy has delivered a return of 8.96% in the last week, 183.54% return in the last six months, and an astounding 287.48% return year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Zodiac Energy boasts a market capitalization of ₹1161.51 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹816.5 and a 52-week low of ₹117.1, highlighting its volatile yet lucrative market position.
Zodiac Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|79.34
|106.63
|-25.59%
|32.1
|+147.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.03
|2.15
|-5.91%
|1.24
|+63.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.22
|0.2
|+8.42%
|0.19
|+15.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.37
|98.01
|-23.1%
|30.22
|+149.38%
|Operating Income
|3.97
|8.62
|-53.98%
|1.87
|+111.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.18
|7.73
|-58.87%
|1.15
|+176.83%
|Net Income
|2.33
|5.69
|-59.08%
|0.82
|+184.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.59
|3.89
|-59.13%
|0.56
|+183.93%
