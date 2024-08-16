Zodiac Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 184.38% YOY

Zodiac Energy Q1 Results Live : Zodiac Energy declared its Q1 results on August 14, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline surged by 147.19%, while its profit skyrocketed by 184.38% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the impressive YoY growth, Zodiac Energy's performance saw a decline when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue fell by 25.59% and profit dropped by 59.08% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showcased a mixed trend. While these expenses decreased by 5.91% q-o-q, they witnessed a substantial increase of 63.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also mirrored this mixed performance, with a 53.98% decline q-o-q but a robust increase of 111.74% YoY. This indicates a strong annual growth despite short-term challenges.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.59, reflecting an impressive increase of 183.93% YoY. This underscores the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Zodiac Energy has delivered a return of 8.96% in the last week, 183.54% return in the last six months, and an astounding 287.48% return year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Zodiac Energy boasts a market capitalization of ₹1161.51 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹816.5 and a 52-week low of ₹117.1, highlighting its volatile yet lucrative market position.

Zodiac Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 79.34 106.63 -25.59% 32.1 +147.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.03 2.15 -5.91% 1.24 +63.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.22 0.2 +8.42% 0.19 +15.73% Total Operating Expense 75.37 98.01 -23.1% 30.22 +149.38% Operating Income 3.97 8.62 -53.98% 1.87 +111.74% Net Income Before Taxes 3.18 7.73 -58.87% 1.15 +176.83% Net Income 2.33 5.69 -59.08% 0.82 +184.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.59 3.89 -59.13% 0.56 +183.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.33Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹79.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar