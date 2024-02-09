Zodiac Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 157.74% YOY

Zodiac Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 88.08% & the profit increased by 157.74% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.35% and the profit increased by 98.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.21% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 71.92% q-o-q & increased by 120.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 157.69% Y-o-Y.

Zodiac Energy has delivered -7.73% return in the last 1 week, 102.01% return in last 6 months and 26.33% YTD return.

Currently the Zodiac Energy has a market cap of ₹366.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹339.15 & ₹85 respectively.

Zodiac Energy Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46.92 34.41 +36.35% 24.95 +88.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.5 1.41 +6.21% 1.15 +30.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.2 0.19 +7.48% 0.2 +1.89% Total Operating Expense 42.06 31.59 +33.17% 22.74 +84.93% Operating Income 4.86 2.83 +71.92% 2.2 +120.5% Net Income Before Taxes 4.12 1.73 +137.84% 1.38 +199.66% Net Income 2.95 1.48 +98.45% 1.14 +157.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.01 1.01 +99.01% 0.78 +157.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹46.92Cr

