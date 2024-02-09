Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zodiac Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 157.74% YOY

Zodiac Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 157.74% YOY

Livemint

Zodiac Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 88.08% YoY & profit increased by 157.74% YoY

Zodiac Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live

Zodiac Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 88.08% & the profit increased by 157.74% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.35% and the profit increased by 98.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.21% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 71.92% q-o-q & increased by 120.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 157.69% Y-o-Y.

Zodiac Energy has delivered -7.73% return in the last 1 week, 102.01% return in last 6 months and 26.33% YTD return.

Currently the Zodiac Energy has a market cap of 366.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 339.15 & 85 respectively.

Zodiac Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue46.9234.41+36.35%24.95+88.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.51.41+6.21%1.15+30.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.20.19+7.48%0.2+1.89%
Total Operating Expense42.0631.59+33.17%22.74+84.93%
Operating Income4.862.83+71.92%2.2+120.5%
Net Income Before Taxes4.121.73+137.84%1.38+199.66%
Net Income2.951.48+98.45%1.14+157.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.011.01+99.01%0.78+157.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.95Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹46.92Cr

