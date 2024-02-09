Zodiac Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 157.74% YOY

Zodiac Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 88.08% & the profit increased by 157.74% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.35% and the profit increased by 98.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.21% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 71.92% q-o-q & increased by 120.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 157.69% Y-o-Y.
Zodiac Energy has delivered -7.73% return in the last 1 week, 102.01% return in last 6 months and 26.33% YTD return.
Currently the Zodiac Energy has a market cap of ₹366.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹339.15 & ₹85 respectively.
Zodiac Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46.92
|34.41
|+36.35%
|24.95
|+88.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.5
|1.41
|+6.21%
|1.15
|+30.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.2
|0.19
|+7.48%
|0.2
|+1.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.06
|31.59
|+33.17%
|22.74
|+84.93%
|Operating Income
|4.86
|2.83
|+71.92%
|2.2
|+120.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.12
|1.73
|+137.84%
|1.38
|+199.66%
|Net Income
|2.95
|1.48
|+98.45%
|1.14
|+157.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.01
|1.01
|+99.01%
|0.78
|+157.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹46.92Cr
