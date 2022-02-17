How Zoho and Zerodha made it without fund-raising

A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets, said companies like Paytm and Zomato reached a position where they need to burn cash to continue operations. “Paytm and Zomato addressed a need for a limited population. But now, they have to go deeper and add more customers, and for this, you need to burn a lot of cash. I don’t see these companies making a profit in at least five to six years, and I would stay away from these stocks and invest in companies I am more comfortable with," Prabhakar said.