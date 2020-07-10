Zomato doubles revenue to $394 million as losses marginally increase in FY’20

“Covid-19 has positively impacted the health of our business – we seem to have gained 2-3 years along this vector. In July 2020, we estimate our monthly burn rate to land under $1 million, while our revenue should land at approx. 60% of pre-covid peaks ($23m per month). We expect to make complete recovery over the next 3-6 months while continuing to maintain tight control on costs/profitability," said Goyal.