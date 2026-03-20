Zomato hikes platform fee to offset rising operational costs. Here's how much more you will pay

Food delivery leader Zomato on Friday increased its platform fee by ₹2.40, bringing the pre-tax charge to ₹14.90 per order.
Previously set at ₹12.50, this pan-India adjustment aims to offset rising operational expenses, reported PTI.
The move comes amid surging crude oil prices driven by the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has significantly inflated fuel costs for delivery logistics.
The hike marks Zomato’s first fee revision since September 2025.
In the competitive landscape, rival Swiggy currently maintains a platform fee of ₹14.99, which includes GST. Conversely, magicpin, the sector's third-largest player, has decided to hold its fee steady at ₹14.20 to keep its service accessible during this period of rising costs.
Despite these varied approaches, Zomato's latest increase is expected to immediately raise the final bill for millions of diners across the country.
Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Founder, magicpin, said: "At a time when the food delivery ecosystem is navigating a tough phase with rising costs, we have consciously decided not to increase our platform fee to support our restaurant partners and keep food delivery accessible for customers."
India’s primary food delivery competitors — Swiggy, magicpin, and Zomato — witnessed a resurgence in growth during the October-December quarter, reversing a previous period of stagnation. This turnaround was propelled by high order volumes during the festive season, an expanding user base, and a strategic focus on budget-friendly offerings. Industry leaders anticipate that continued investments in product innovation and value-based marketing will sustain this upward trajectory in the upcoming quarters.
While established regions like Delhi-NCR showed stability, major metropolitan hubs, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, recorded a surge in gross order value exceeding 40%. The CEO of magicpin noted that affordability is a critical driver, with average transaction values between ₹150 and ₹300 encouraging frequent customer engagement.
"It has been a phenomenal October-November-December quarter for us, marked by strong growth and sharper execution across markets. Our unit economics at an order level have improved by over 60 per cent, reflecting greater efficiency and improved monetisation," Anshoo Sharma had told PTI.
Furthermore, Swiggy’s Q3 FY26 report highlighted a 20.5% year-on-year increase in gross order value to ₹8,959 crore, representing the company's most rapid expansion in three years and signalling a robust recovery for the entire digital ecosystem.
Swiggy had said the acceleration was driven by stronger adoption of new propositions across speed, selection and affordability.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.