Zomato hikes platform fee to offset rising operational costs. Here's how much more you will pay

Food delivery leader Zomato on Friday increased its platform fee by ₹2.40, bringing the pre-tax charge to ₹14.90 per order.
Previously set at ₹12.50, this pan-India adjustment aims to offset rising operational expenses, reported PTI.
The move comes amid surging crude oil prices driven by the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has significantly inflated fuel costs for delivery logistics.
The hike marks Zomato’s first fee revision since September 2025.
In the competitive landscape, rival Swiggy currently maintains a platform fee of ₹14.99, which includes GST. Conversely, magicpin, the sector's third-largest player, has decided to hold its fee steady at ₹14.20 to keep its service accessible during this period of rising costs.
Despite these varied approaches, Zomato's latest increase is expected to immediately raise the final bill for millions of diners across the country.
Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Founder, magicpin, said: "At a time when the food delivery ecosystem is navigating a tough phase with rising costs, we have consciously decided not to increase our platform fee to support our restaurant partners and keep food delivery accessible for customers."
India’s primary food delivery competitors — Swiggy, magicpin, and Zomato — witnessed a resurgence in growth during the October-December quarter, reversing a previous period of stagnation. This turnaround was propelled by high order volumes during the festive season, an expanding user base, and a strategic focus on budget-friendly offerings. Industry leaders anticipate that continued investments in product innovation and value-based marketing will sustain this upward trajectory in the upcoming quarters.
While established regions like Delhi-NCR showed stability, major metropolitan hubs, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, recorded a surge in gross order value exceeding 40%. The CEO of magicpin noted that affordability is a critical driver, with average transaction values between ₹150 and ₹300 encouraging frequent customer engagement.
"It has been a phenomenal October-November-December quarter for us, marked by strong growth and sharper execution across markets. Our unit economics at an order level have improved by over 60 per cent, reflecting greater efficiency and improved monetisation," Anshoo Sharma had told PTI.
Furthermore, Swiggy’s Q3 FY26 report highlighted a 20.5% year-on-year increase in gross order value to ₹8,959 crore, representing the company's most rapid expansion in three years and signalling a robust recovery for the entire digital ecosystem.
Swiggy had said the acceleration was driven by stronger adoption of new propositions across speed, selection and affordability.