Zomato Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 26% growth in revenue sequentially for the first quarter of FY22 as compared to the previous quarter but its net losses for this quarter also widened, in part since the company expanded its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) pool.

In its first earnings report after a successful listing, Zomato reported a consolidated net income of ₹916.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, against ₹750.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its net loss grew to ₹360.7 crore for the June quarter against ₹134.2 crore for the March quarter. The company compared earnings sequentially as its financials for the first quarter of FY21 was severely impacted because of COVID and hence not comparable.

“This is largely on account of non-cash ESOP expenses which have increased meaningfully in Q1 FY22 due to significant ESOP grants made in the quarter pursuant to creation of a new ESOP 2021," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a statement to the exchange, about the divergence in the reported loss and the adjusted EBITDA loss.

Zomato reported an employee benefits expense of ₹390.7 crore in Q1FY22 against ₹191.7 crore in Q4FY21.

The company said that core delivery services grew in the first quarter, but the dining out services was adversely impacted. Its food delivery gross order value grew 37% QoQ to ₹4,540 crore in Q1FY22, from Rs3,310 crore in Q4 FY21.

“Our India food delivery business continues to remain contribution positive; although the contribution margin reduced slightly in Q1 FY22 as compared to the previous quarter on account of growth investments in addition to the costlier business environment (due to lockdowns) in which this growth was achieved," Goyal added.

The food delivery aggregator also said it had improved its payout to its delivery personnel by adding an extra delivery fee for long distances, as a result of which zomato delivery staff is getting paid 15% more this year than the last year. “On an average, the top 20% of our delivery partners who deliver on bikes and put in more than 40 hours a week receive a payout of more than ₹27,000 per month," Goyal said.

Goyal started the company in 2008 as a menu listings platform and grew it to a $13 billion publicly-traded food delivery company in 13 years. Zomato had a blockbuster IPO last month. Its stock, which listed at Rs76 apiece, rose on listing and closed at Rs138.45 on the day of listing.

On Tuesday, Zomato's stock price closed at ₹124.9 apiece on BSE at the end of trading hours with a market cap of ₹98,025.52 crore.

