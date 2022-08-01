Zomato Q1 results: Consolidated loss narrows to ₹186 cr, revenue rises over 67%1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 05:52 PM IST
- Zomato Q1 results: Analysts expected the Gurgaon-based company's net loss to contract to ₹315 crore in Q1FY23
Online food delivery platform Zomato narrowed its consolidated loss to ₹185.7 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to a loss of ₹356.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company had posted a loss of ₹359.7 crore in the preceding quarter. These losses were attributable to the owners of the company.