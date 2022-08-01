Online food delivery platform Zomato narrowed its consolidated loss to ₹185.7 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to a loss of ₹356.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company had posted a loss of ₹359.7 crore in the preceding quarter. These losses were attributable to the owners of the company. The top-line front lifted the overall financial performance in Q1. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,413.9 crore in Q1FY23 rising by a whopping 67.44% from ₹844.4 crore in Q1 of last year and also increased by 16.68% from ₹1,211.8 crore in Q4FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}