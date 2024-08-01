Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zomato Q1 results: Net profit jumps multifold to 253 cr on higher order value

Zomato Q1 results: Net profit jumps multifold to ₹253 cr on higher order value

Priyamvada C

Zomato Q1 results: Quick commerce saw the highest gross order value growth of 130% while Food delivery and going out, grew by 27% and 106% respectively.

Zomato’s consolidated adjusted Ebitda grew to 299 crore in the June quarter.

Bengaluru: Food delivery company Zomato’s net profit surged to 253 crore in the quarter ended 30 June from 2 crore a year earlier on the back of higher gross order value across its food delivery, and quick commerce verticles.

Quick commerce saw the highest gross order value growth of 130%, while food delivery and going out verticals grew 27% and 106%, respectively, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Zomato’s consolidated adjusted Ebitda or operating profit grew to 299 crores in the quarter compared to 12 crores a year earlier.

The company aims to have 2,000 stores for its quick commerce verticle Blinkit by the end of 2026. “Most of these stores would be in top 10 cities in India. Beyond the large cities, the size of the market is still undiscovered," Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in the statement.

He added that it depends on a number of factors, including speed, execution and supply chain efficiencies. “If everything goes as planned, we plan to get to 2,000 stores, latest by the end of 2026 while remaining profitable," Dhindsa said.

Blinkit’s average GOV per store has grown to about 10 lakh today at 639 stores from 6 lakhs per day per store when we were at 383 stores. For the top 50 stores, it is 18 lacs per day per store, and growing, the statement said.

“We believe that most of our stores today are under utilised from a capacity standpoint and hence GOV per day per store should continue increasing from here even as we aggressively scale store count. From a demand standpoint, customer wallet share should keep increasing as we expand the selection available on our platform," Dhindsa said.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a correspondent at Mint. She writes about startups, emerging businesses and the funding ecosystem. Previously, she worked at Reuters where she extensively covered the travel, transportation and the logistics industries. She is an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg program.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.