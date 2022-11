Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹251 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. This is against consolidated net loss of ₹430 crore a year ago.

The company consolidated revenue from operations rose by 62.2 per cent to ₹ ₹1,661 crore as against ₹1,024 crore in the year ago period.

Zomato completed the acquisition of Blinkit in August. Hence, the earnings include about 50 days of Blinkit’s financials in the consolidated numbers, it said. Adjusted for Blinkit, the revenue grew 48 per cent year-on-year, which translates to annualized revenue of $ 1.05 billion.

"This is the first quarter where we have crossed the billion dollar annualized revenue mark," said Zomato in its filing.