Zomato Q2 Results: Net profit at ₹36 crore, revenue up 72% to ₹2,848 crore

Zomato Q2 Results: Zomato announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a net profit of ₹36 crore, against a net loss of ₹251 crore in the corresponding period last year. The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹2,848 crore, registering a growth of 72 per cent, compared to ₹1,661 crore in the year-ago period.