Zomato Q2 Results: Net profit at ₹36 crore, revenue up 72% to ₹2,848 crore

 Livemint

Zomato Q2 Results: The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹2,848 crore, registering a growth of 72 per cent, compared to ₹1,661 crore in the year-ago period.

Kolkata Zomato delivery boys in Park street area.
Kolkata Zomato delivery boys in Park street area.

Zomato Q2 Results: Zomato announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a net profit of 36 crore, against a net loss of 251 crore in the corresponding period last year. The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 2,848 crore, registering a growth of 72 per cent, compared to 1,661 crore in the year-ago period.

Zomato is cautiously optmistic on higher sequential growth in the third quarter on the back of festive season demand and ICC Cricket World Cup.

“While people order a lot during festivals, they also travel and eat-out a lot more. The World Cup should result in additional orders, but we think that would also be limited to a handful of matches," said Zomato in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

During the September quarter, the company's cash balance increased by 188 crore.

 

 

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 03:15 PM IST
