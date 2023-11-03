Zomato Q2 Results: Net profit at 36 crore, revenue up 72% to 2,848 crore

Zomato Q2 Results: Zomato announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a net profit of ₹36 crore, against a net loss of ₹251 crore in the corresponding period last year. The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹2,848 crore, registering a growth of 72 per cent, compared to ₹1,661 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato is cautiously optmistic on higher sequential growth in the third quarter on the back of festive season demand and ICC Cricket World Cup.

"While people order a lot during festivals, they also travel and eat-out a lot more. The World Cup should result in additional orders, but we think that would also be limited to a handful of matches," said Zomato in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

During the September quarter, the company's cash balance increased by ₹188 crore.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

