Zomato Q2 results preview: PAT likely to rise multifold, revenue to surge 63%, say analysts

Zomato Q2 results preview: According to experts, food delivery giant Zomato is anticipated to report a significant increase in both revenue and net profit for the September quarter of FY 2024-25.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Oct 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Zomato Q2 results preview: Revenue likely to surge 63 per cent YoY for FY25.
Zomato Q2 results preview: Revenue likely to surge 63 per cent YoY for FY25.(REUTERS)

Zomato Q2 results preview: The online food delivery company Zomato is set to announce its financial results for the July-September period (Q2FY25) on Tuesday, October 22.

According to experts, food delivery giant Zomato is anticipated to report a significant increase in both revenue and net profit for the September quarter of FY 2024-25.

Analysts expect the company to report robust profit and revenue figures for Q2FY25, fueled by the expansion of its food delivery operations. Additionally, revenue growth from its Hyperpure and Blinkit divisions could further contribute to the company's strong Q2 performance.

Also Read | Zomato board to consider raising funds via QIP on October 22

Net profit and revenue

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates a 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth for Q2FY25, primarily fueled by a 37 per cent YoY increase in food delivery revenues.

Additionally, Hyperpure revenues are expected to rise by 74 per cent YoY, while Blinkit revenues are projected to grow by 122 per cent YoY. Kotak analysts estimate the total revenue for the second quarter to be 4,644 crore, up from 2,848 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a 63 per cent increase.

They also predict an 18.2 per cent YoY growth in revenue, driven by a 4.1 per cent YoY increase in the paying suppliers base and a 13.5 per cent YoY rise in average revenue per user (ARPU).

EBITDA

The brokerage firm further projects the EBITDA to reach 238.9 crore, compared to a loss of 47 crore year-on-year (YoY). The EBITDA margin is estimated at 5.1 percent YoY, versus a negative margin of 1.7 percent in the previous year.

The EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 5.7 percent, in contrast to a decline of 1.7 percent YoY.

Also Read | Swiggy targets $12 billion in upcoming IPO, company eyes November launch

During the Q2 results announcement, investors will be keen to hear management's commentary and guidance regarding the Zomato or Blinkit business, as well as updates on the progress of the 'District' scale-up strategy.

Zomato Q1 FY25 performance

Zomato reported a 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue, reaching 4,206 crore, marking an 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. The company's gross order value (GOV) for the quarter rose by 53 per cent, totaling 15,455 crore.

Net profit for the first quarter came in at 253 crore, a significant jump from the 2 crore reported in Q1 FY24. The food delivery GOV saw a 27 per cent YoY growth, quick commerce GOV surged by 130 per cent YoY, and going-out GOV increased by 106% YoY during the same period.

Zomato's B2B division, Hyperpure, recorded a 96 per cent YoY revenue growth, with profitability continuing to improve.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsZomato Q2 results preview: PAT likely to rise multifold, revenue to surge 63%, say analysts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.