Zomato Q3 Results: Net profit at ₹138 crore, revenue up 69% YoY

Zomato Q3 Results: Zomato announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹138 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹347 crore in the year-ago period. This is the third straight quarter

The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹3,288 crore, registering a growth of 69 per cent, compared to ₹1,948 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses were higher at ₹3,383 crore, compared to ₹2,485 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said. Revenue from its mainstay food delivery business grew 48 per cent for the quarter, while revenue from its quick commerce division more than doubled.

Consumers ordered more food from restaurants during the men's Cricket World Cup, which took place between October 5 and November 19. This, coupled with the festive season, when Zomato bring in a majority share of their yearly sales, helped boost its topline.

MORE TO COME

ZOMATO More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author