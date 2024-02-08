Zomato Q3 Results: Net profit at ₹138 crore, revenue up 69% YoY
Zomato Q3 Results: The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹3,288 crore, registering a growth of 69 per cent, compared to ₹1,948 crore in the year-ago period.
Zomato Q3 Results: Zomato announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹138 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹347 crore in the year-ago period. This is the third straight quarter
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message