Zomato Q3 Results: Net profit at 138 crore, revenue up 69% YoY

Zomato Q3 Results: Zomato announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹138 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹347 crore in the year-ago period. This is the third straight quarter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹3,288 crore, registering a growth of 69 per cent, compared to ₹1,948 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses were higher at ₹3,383 crore, compared to ₹2,485 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said. Revenue from its mainstay food delivery business grew 48 per cent for the quarter, while revenue from its quick commerce division more than doubled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consumers ordered more food from restaurants during the men's Cricket World Cup, which took place between October 5 and November 19. This, coupled with the festive season, when Zomato bring in a majority share of their yearly sales, helped boost its topline.

