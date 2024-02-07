Zomato Q3 results preview: Revenue likely to grow 61% YoY on food delivery, Blinkit
Analysts anticipate robust growth for Zomato's quick commerce division in the upcoming December quarter. Investors will closely monitor projections regarding growth prospects, sustainability of margins, and developments related to Blinkit.
Online food delivery app Zomato will be revealing its financial results on February 8 for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. As per brokerages, the food delivery platform is expected to post resilient numbers, propelled by heightened demand during festivities, the World Cup event, and an amplified proportion of orders through the Gold program.