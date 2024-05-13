Zomato, its first full-year profit in pocket, turns focus on Blinkit
BENGALURU : Food-delivery company Zomato Ltd, which turned in its first full-year profit, is now doubling down on its rapidly growing quick-commerce business Blinkit, aiming to add 100 dark stores by June.