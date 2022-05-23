Zomato Ltd on Monday reported a widened consolidated loss of ₹360 crore for the March quarter, compared with ₹131 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 75% to ₹1,212 crore in the January-March period.

On Monday, Zomato's scrip was down 2.15% to close at ₹56.80 apiece on NSE.

Gross Order Value (GOV) during the quarter grew by 6% quarter-on-quarter and 77% year-on-year to a record high of ₹5,850 crore in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

Average monthly transacting customers were marginally higher at 15.7 million in the three months to March as against 15.3 million in the previous quarter.

Zomato said it is seeing some stress on the availability of delivery partners in the current quarter in select large cities since the last week of April.

"We think this is short-term in nature, as the post Covid economic recovery has brought back jobs in cities, and we lost some delivery partners to such jobs. On top of it, all the workforce which migrated to their hometowns (or villages) during the first Covid wave, hasn’t yet come back to the cities for work – thus hampering our delivery partner acquisition rate," it added.