Zomato results: Q4 Net profit at ₹175 crore versus loss of ₹189 crore YoY; shares down 2%
Zomato posted a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of ₹189 crore same period a year ago.
Food delivery platform Zomato, on May 13, announced its fourth quarter (Q4 FY24) financial results ending on March 31, 2024. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of ₹189 crore same period a year ago.
The share price of the food delivery closed in red, down nearly 2 percent to ₹196.65 per share on Monday's trading session.
