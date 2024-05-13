Zomato posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of ₹ 189 crore same period a year ago.

Food delivery platform Zomato, on May 13, announced its fourth quarter (Q4 FY24) financial results ending on March 31, 2024. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of ₹189 crore same period a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The share price of the food delivery closed in red, down nearly 2 percent to ₹196.65 per share on Monday's trading session.

