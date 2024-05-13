Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zomato results: Q4 Net profit at 175 crore versus loss of 189 crore YoY; shares down 2%

Zomato results: Q4 Net profit at ₹175 crore versus loss of ₹189 crore YoY; shares down 2%

Livemint

Zomato posted a consolidated net profit of 175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of 189 crore same period a year ago.

Zomato Q4 results FY24

Food delivery platform Zomato, on May 13, announced its fourth quarter (Q4 FY24) financial results ending on March 31, 2024. The company posted a consolidated net profit of 175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of 189 crore same period a year ago.

The share price of the food delivery closed in red, down nearly 2 percent to 196.65 per share on Monday's trading session.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.