Zomato is estimated to deliver a strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY24 led by healthy food delivery and hyperpure business. Zomato Q4 results are scheduled to be announced later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The online food delivery platform Zomato is expected to report 6% sequential consolidated revenue growth at ₹3,486.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, as per average estimates. The company’s revenue in the December quarter was ₹3,288 crore. Zomato’s Q4 revenue is expected to jump nearly 70% from ₹2,056 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s net profit in Q4FY24 is likely to rise 58% to ₹218 crore from ₹138 crore, QoQ. Zomato had posted a net loss of ₹187.6 crore in Q4FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the operating level, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ended March 2024 is estimated to spike 176% to ₹141 crore from ₹51 crore, QoQ.

In Food Delivery business, JM Financial forecasts sequential Gross Order Value (GOV) decline of 3% due to seasonality, but on a YoY basis growth will be 25% aided by a weak base of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It sees marginal QoQ growth in MTUs to 18.9 million versus 18.8 million in Q3, whereas ordering frequency and AOV may come-off 2% QoQ each. Take-rates are likely to expand to 20.4% in Q4 versus 20.1% in Q3FY24, which should help contribution margin to expand to 7.4% (as % of GOV) versus 7.1% in 3Q.

“In BlinkIt, we expect strong sequential GOV growth of 15% led by robust increase of 18% in order volumes (that in turn should be driven by MTU increase from 5.4mn to 6.4mn). Take-rates can improve to 18.7% from 18.2% in 3Q, driven by ad income customer fees and product margins. We see contribution margin expanding to 3.3% (as % of GOV) versus 2.4% in 3Q," JM Financial said.

ICICI Securities believes Zomato’s food delivery GOV may grow 29.2% YoY in Q4FY24. It expects food AOV to remain flattish sequentially (2.7% YoY). The brokerage firm expects Blinkit to grow 19.8% QoQ and Hyperpure’s business (B2B) to grow 9.6% QoQ in Q4FY24.

It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Zomato shares with a 3 stage DCF-based target price of ₹300 per share.

Zomato share price has risen over 29% in the past three months and more than 61% year-to-date (YTD). Zomato shares have given multibagger returns of over 219% in the past one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:45 am, Zomato shares were trading 0.70% lower at ₹200.00 apiece on the BSE.

