Zomato’s consolidated loss narrows in Q4; eyes profitability in next four quarters2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Zomato is now targeting to achieve positive adjusted Ebitda and net profit on a consolidated basis, including BlinkIt’s operations, in the coming four quarters.
Food delivery platform Zomato's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March narrowed sharply to ₹188.2 crore on the back of a 70% jump in its overall revenue. The company is now targeting to achieve positive adjusted Ebitda and net profit on a consolidated basis, including BlinkIt’s operations, in the coming four quarters.
