Zomato March quarter loss widens, gross order value soars to a record

NEW DELHI :Food aggregator Zomato Ltd reported a loss of ₹ 359.7 crore for the quarter-ended March compared with a loss of ₹138.1 crore during the same period of the preceding year. The net loss widened despite a rise in other income to ₹138.2 crore from ₹58.4 crore. For the year-ended FY22, Zomato’s net loss widened to ₹1,222.5 crore from ₹816 crore in FY2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}