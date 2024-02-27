Zoom Q4 results beats estimates on strong product demand, announces share buyback; share price rallies 10%
Zoom projected revenue of about $4.6 billion in the fiscal year ending in January 2025, which is below analysts’ estimate of $4.66 billion. Profit, excluding some items, is estimated to be $4.85 to $4.88 a share, compared with the average projection of $4.72.
Zoom Video Communications share price rallied more than 10% in extended trading on Monday after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results aided by strong demand for its expanding product portfolio.
