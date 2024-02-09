Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 80.62% YoY

Zuari Agro Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.44% & the profit decreased by 80.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 48.85% and the profit decreased by 62.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.83% q-o-q & increased by 8.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 55.81% q-o-q & decreased by 54.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.78 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 58.81% Y-o-Y.
Zuari Agro Chemicals has delivered -8.42% return in the last 1 week, 37.38% return in the last 6 months, and 18.66% YTD return.
Currently, Zuari Agro Chemicals has a market cap of ₹942.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹258 & ₹116 respectively.
Zuari Agro Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|843.44
|1648.97
|-48.85%
|1416.17
|-40.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.77
|31.51
|+0.83%
|29.29
|+8.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.17
|23.31
|+3.69%
|22.34
|+8.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|792.41
|1533.49
|-48.33%
|1304.13
|-39.24%
|Operating Income
|51.03
|115.48
|-55.81%
|112.04
|-54.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.45
|105.64
|-56.98%
|119.41
|-61.94%
|Net Income
|13.41
|35.49
|-62.21%
|69.21
|-80.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.78
|15.83
|-57.17%
|16.46
|-58.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹843.44Cr
