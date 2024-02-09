Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 80.62% YoY

Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 80.62% YoY

Livemint

Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 40.44% YoY & Profit Decreased by 80.62% YoY

Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Zuari Agro Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.44% & the profit decreased by 80.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 48.85% and the profit decreased by 62.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.83% q-o-q & increased by 8.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.81% q-o-q & decreased by 54.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.78 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 58.81% Y-o-Y.

Zuari Agro Chemicals has delivered -8.42% return in the last 1 week, 37.38% return in the last 6 months, and 18.66% YTD return.

Currently, Zuari Agro Chemicals has a market cap of 942.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 258 & 116 respectively.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue843.441648.97-48.85%1416.17-40.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.7731.51+0.83%29.29+8.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.1723.31+3.69%22.34+8.19%
Total Operating Expense792.411533.49-48.33%1304.13-39.24%
Operating Income51.03115.48-55.81%112.04-54.45%
Net Income Before Taxes45.45105.64-56.98%119.41-61.94%
Net Income13.4135.49-62.21%69.21-80.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.7815.83-57.17%16.46-58.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹843.44Cr

