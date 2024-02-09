Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 80.62% YoY

Zuari Agro Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.44% & the profit decreased by 80.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 48.85% and the profit decreased by 62.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.83% q-o-q & increased by 8.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.81% q-o-q & decreased by 54.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.78 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 58.81% Y-o-Y.

Zuari Agro Chemicals has delivered -8.42% return in the last 1 week, 37.38% return in the last 6 months, and 18.66% YTD return.

Currently, Zuari Agro Chemicals has a market cap of ₹942.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹258 & ₹116 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zuari Agro Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 843.44 1648.97 -48.85% 1416.17 -40.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.77 31.51 +0.83% 29.29 +8.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.17 23.31 +3.69% 22.34 +8.19% Total Operating Expense 792.41 1533.49 -48.33% 1304.13 -39.24% Operating Income 51.03 115.48 -55.81% 112.04 -54.45% Net Income Before Taxes 45.45 105.64 -56.98% 119.41 -61.94% Net Income 13.41 35.49 -62.21% 69.21 -80.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.78 15.83 -57.17% 16.46 -58.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹843.44Cr

