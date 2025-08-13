Zuari Industries losses narrowed to ₹47.68 lakh in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Zuari Industries Ltd has reported a narrower consolidated net loss of ₹47.68 lakh for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, helped by higher revenue.

The company saw its net loss reduced from ₹33.60 crore a year earlier, while revenue rose by 14 per cent to ₹257.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

The company's expenses rose to ₹302.65 crore from ₹276.68 crore a year ago, according to a latest regulatory filing.

The company also reduced its cost of borrowing by 73 basis points year-on-year basis.

During the quarter, the company’s sugar operations were affected by an early mill closure following a region-wide cane shortage.

Domestic sugar sales stood at 3.6 lakh quintals, slightly lower than 3.8 lakh quintals in Q1FY25, mainly due to a reduced sales quota allocation.

Ethanol sales saw a marginal increase to 9,757 kilo litre from 9,672 kilo litre, accompanied by higher average realisations of ₹60.7 per litre compared to ₹58.9 per litre in the previous year.

Power exports, however, were lower owing to the early mill closure, while the company's real estate business saw slowed land sales in view of an unfavourable local macroeconomic environment.

Zuari Industries Managing Director Athar Shahab said, “The first quarter is typically a quieter period for the company's sugar, power and ethanol division due to the seasonality of the sugar business. Despite this, we achieved better realisations and higher ethanol output."