Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.64% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 20.78% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 30.64% YoY. This marks a significant growth trajectory for the company.

Compared to the previous quarter, Zydus Lifesciences reported a revenue growth of 12.17% and a profit increase of 20.1%. This quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance indicates consistent growth and strong operational efficiencies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.56% q-o-q and increased by 20.96% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to enhance its profitability.

The operating income for the quarter saw a substantial increase of 33.38% q-o-q and a remarkable 41.5% YoY. This reflects the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹14.11, marking an increase of 29.84% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's strong financial health.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered a 3.06% return in the last week, a 59.52% return over the last six months, and an 85.64% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Zydus Lifesciences boasts a market capitalization of ₹128,737.6 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹1299.7 and ₹567.75, respectively. The company's stock has shown significant resilience and growth potential.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering Zydus Lifesciences, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 10 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold the stock.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6207.5 5533.8 +12.17% 5139.6 +20.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 883.5 837 +5.56% 730.4 +20.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 215.3 205.3 +4.87% 179.8 +19.74% Total Operating Expense 4313.6 4113.9 +4.85% 3801.2 +13.48% Operating Income 1893.9 1419.9 +33.38% 1338.4 +41.5% Net Income Before Taxes 1899.7 1547 +22.8% 1329.2 +42.92% Net Income 1419.9 1182.3 +20.1% 1086.9 +30.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.11 11.66 +21.03% 10.87 +29.84%