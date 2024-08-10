Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.64% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 20.78% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 30.64% YoY. This marks a significant growth trajectory for the company.
Compared to the previous quarter, Zydus Lifesciences reported a revenue growth of 12.17% and a profit increase of 20.1%. This quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance indicates consistent growth and strong operational efficiencies.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.56% q-o-q and increased by 20.96% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to enhance its profitability.
The operating income for the quarter saw a substantial increase of 33.38% q-o-q and a remarkable 41.5% YoY. This reflects the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹14.11, marking an increase of 29.84% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's strong financial health.
Zydus Lifesciences has delivered a 3.06% return in the last week, a 59.52% return over the last six months, and an 85.64% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, Zydus Lifesciences boasts a market capitalization of ₹128,737.6 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹1299.7 and ₹567.75, respectively. The company's stock has shown significant resilience and growth potential.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering Zydus Lifesciences, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 10 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold the stock.
Zydus Lifesciences Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6207.5
|5533.8
|+12.17%
|5139.6
|+20.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|883.5
|837
|+5.56%
|730.4
|+20.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|215.3
|205.3
|+4.87%
|179.8
|+19.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|4313.6
|4113.9
|+4.85%
|3801.2
|+13.48%
|Operating Income
|1893.9
|1419.9
|+33.38%
|1338.4
|+41.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1899.7
|1547
|+22.8%
|1329.2
|+42.92%
|Net Income
|1419.9
|1182.3
|+20.1%
|1086.9
|+30.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.11
|11.66
|+21.03%
|10.87
|+29.84%
