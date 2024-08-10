Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.64% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.78% YoY & profit increased by 30.64% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live
Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 20.78% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 30.64% YoY. This marks a significant growth trajectory for the company.

Compared to the previous quarter, Zydus Lifesciences reported a revenue growth of 12.17% and a profit increase of 20.1%. This quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance indicates consistent growth and strong operational efficiencies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.56% q-o-q and increased by 20.96% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to enhance its profitability.

The operating income for the quarter saw a substantial increase of 33.38% q-o-q and a remarkable 41.5% YoY. This reflects the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 14.11, marking an increase of 29.84% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's strong financial health.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered a 3.06% return in the last week, a 59.52% return over the last six months, and an 85.64% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Zydus Lifesciences boasts a market capitalization of 128,737.6 crore and a 52-week high/low of 1299.7 and 567.75, respectively. The company's stock has shown significant resilience and growth potential.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering Zydus Lifesciences, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 10 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold the stock.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6207.55533.8+12.17%5139.6+20.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total883.5837+5.56%730.4+20.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization215.3205.3+4.87%179.8+19.74%
Total Operating Expense4313.64113.9+4.85%3801.2+13.48%
Operating Income1893.91419.9+33.38%1338.4+41.5%
Net Income Before Taxes1899.71547+22.8%1329.2+42.92%
Net Income1419.91182.3+20.1%1086.9+30.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.1111.66+21.03%10.87+29.84%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1419.9Cr
₹6207.5Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsZydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.64% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue