Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.64% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.64% YoY

Livemint

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.78% YoY & profit increased by 30.64% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 20.78% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 30.64% YoY. This marks a significant growth trajectory for the company.

Compared to the previous quarter, Zydus Lifesciences reported a revenue growth of 12.17% and a profit increase of 20.1%. This quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance indicates consistent growth and strong operational efficiencies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.56% q-o-q and increased by 20.96% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to enhance its profitability.

The operating income for the quarter saw a substantial increase of 33.38% q-o-q and a remarkable 41.5% YoY. This reflects the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 14.11, marking an increase of 29.84% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's strong financial health.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered a 3.06% return in the last week, a 59.52% return over the last six months, and an 85.64% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Zydus Lifesciences boasts a market capitalization of 128,737.6 crore and a 52-week high/low of 1299.7 and 567.75, respectively. The company's stock has shown significant resilience and growth potential.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering Zydus Lifesciences, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 10 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold the stock.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6207.55533.8+12.17%5139.6+20.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total883.5837+5.56%730.4+20.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization215.3205.3+4.87%179.8+19.74%
Total Operating Expense4313.64113.9+4.85%3801.2+13.48%
Operating Income1893.91419.9+33.38%1338.4+41.5%
Net Income Before Taxes1899.71547+22.8%1329.2+42.92%
Net Income1419.91182.3+20.1%1086.9+30.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.1111.66+21.03%10.87+29.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1419.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6207.5Cr

