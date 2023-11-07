Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zydus Lifesciences Q2 profit rises 53 % at 801 crore

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 profit rises 53 % at 801 crore

PTI

The company had posted a net profit of 522.5 crore for the same period last fiscal, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Best Agrolife Ltd Stock Surge 12% After Earnings Call

NEW DELHI :Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday reported 53.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 800.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven by stable growth across its key businesses.

The company had posted a net profit of 522.5 crore for the same period last fiscal, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at 4,368.8 crore as against 4,005.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"Our Q2 FY24 result represents stable growth in our key businesses as well as strong profitability," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

The company said its India geography, comprising formulations as well as consumer wellness businesses, accounted for 42 per cent of the consolidated revenue, clocking 1,769.3 crore at a growth of 5 per cent year-on-year.

The US formulations business registered revenue of 1,864.8 crore, up 9 per cent YoY, while the emerging markets and Europe formulations business clocked 450.4 crore revenue.

The API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business registered 26 per cent growth in revenue at 140.2 crore, accounting for 3 per cent of the total revenue, the company said.

On the outlook, Patel said, "Going ahead, differentiated launches in the US, in addition to a rebound in India business growth, which was constrained by delayed seasonality, will be critical drivers. We anticipate sustained momentum in profitability and aim for EBITDA margins of more than 24 per cent in the current fiscal year."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 06:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.