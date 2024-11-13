Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.8% YOY

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.87% YoY & profit increased by 13.8% YoY

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a notable increase in topline revenue by 19.87% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 15.63% and a significant profit decrease of 35.83%.

In a deeper analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but reflected a substantial increase of 16.78% YoY. This trend indicates rising operational costs that may affect future profit margins.

Despite the quarterly challenges, Zydus Lifesciences reported an operating income increase of 34.41% YoY, though it was down by 37.57% q-o-q. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 9.06 for Q2, marking a 14.36% increase YoY.

Zydus Lifesciences has had a mixed performance in the stock market, recording a -3.92% return in the last week and -3.45% return over the last six months. However, the company is showing a positive year-to-date return of 37.8%.

The company's current market capitalization is 95,567.08 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1324.3 and a low of 618.85. This indicates considerable volatility and potential investment opportunities in the stock.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, analysts are divided on Zydus Lifesciences' performance outlook. Out of 27 analysts, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 a Sell rating, 10 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue52376207.5-15.63%4368.8+19.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total879.2883.5-0.49%752.9+16.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization233.6215.3+8.5%184.2+26.82%
Total Operating Expense4054.64313.6-6%3489.1+16.21%
Operating Income1182.41893.9-37.57%879.7+34.41%
Net Income Before Taxes1270.91899.7-33.1%1007.2+26.18%
Net Income911.21419.9-35.83%800.7+13.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.0614.11-35.81%7.92+14.36%
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
