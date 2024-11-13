Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.8% YOY

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a notable increase in topline revenue by 19.87% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 15.63% and a significant profit decrease of 35.83%.
In a deeper analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but reflected a substantial increase of 16.78% YoY. This trend indicates rising operational costs that may affect future profit margins.
Despite the quarterly challenges, Zydus Lifesciences reported an operating income increase of 34.41% YoY, though it was down by 37.57% q-o-q. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹9.06 for Q2, marking a 14.36% increase YoY.
Zydus Lifesciences has had a mixed performance in the stock market, recording a -3.92% return in the last week and -3.45% return over the last six months. However, the company is showing a positive year-to-date return of 37.8%.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹95,567.08 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1324.3 and a low of ₹618.85. This indicates considerable volatility and potential investment opportunities in the stock.
As of 13 Nov, 2024, analysts are divided on Zydus Lifesciences' performance outlook. Out of 27 analysts, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 a Sell rating, 10 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.
Zydus Lifesciences Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5237
|6207.5
|-15.63%
|4368.8
|+19.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|879.2
|883.5
|-0.49%
|752.9
|+16.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|233.6
|215.3
|+8.5%
|184.2
|+26.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|4054.6
|4313.6
|-6%
|3489.1
|+16.21%
|Operating Income
|1182.4
|1893.9
|-37.57%
|879.7
|+34.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1270.9
|1899.7
|-33.1%
|1007.2
|+26.18%
|Net Income
|911.2
|1419.9
|-35.83%
|800.7
|+13.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.06
|14.11
|-35.81%
|7.92
|+14.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹911.2Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹5237Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar