Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.8% YOY

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a notable increase in topline revenue by 19.87% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 15.63% and a significant profit decrease of 35.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a deeper analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but reflected a substantial increase of 16.78% YoY. This trend indicates rising operational costs that may affect future profit margins.

Despite the quarterly challenges, Zydus Lifesciences reported an operating income increase of 34.41% YoY, though it was down by 37.57% q-o-q. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹9.06 for Q2, marking a 14.36% increase YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zydus Lifesciences has had a mixed performance in the stock market, recording a -3.92% return in the last week and -3.45% return over the last six months. However, the company is showing a positive year-to-date return of 37.8%.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹95,567.08 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1324.3 and a low of ₹618.85. This indicates considerable volatility and potential investment opportunities in the stock.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, analysts are divided on Zydus Lifesciences' performance outlook. Out of 27 analysts, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 a Sell rating, 10 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zydus Lifesciences Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5237 6207.5 -15.63% 4368.8 +19.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 879.2 883.5 -0.49% 752.9 +16.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 233.6 215.3 +8.5% 184.2 +26.82% Total Operating Expense 4054.6 4313.6 -6% 3489.1 +16.21% Operating Income 1182.4 1893.9 -37.57% 879.7 +34.41% Net Income Before Taxes 1270.9 1899.7 -33.1% 1007.2 +26.18% Net Income 911.2 1419.9 -35.83% 800.7 +13.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.06 14.11 -35.81% 7.92 +14.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹911.2Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹5237Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar